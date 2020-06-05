Image Source : FILE UP teacher claims to earn Rs 1cr by working in 25 schools. Here's what govt has to say

A teacher, Anamika Shukla, was working in 25 schools for months and managed to withdraw a salary of Rs one crore despite a digital database. May sound impossible but she was a full-time science teacher employed in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), and was working simultaneously in multiple schools in districts like Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur and Prayagraj, among others.

The matter came to light when a database of teachers was being created. The digital database of teachers on the Manav Sampada portal required teachers' personal records, date of joining and promotion.

Once the records were uploaded, it was found that Anamika Shukla, with the same personal details, had been listed at 25 schools.

Director general of school education, Vijay Kiran Anand, said a probe is under way to ascertain the facts about this teacher who has gone incommunicado.

After reports that a teacher worked in 25 schools simultaneously and earned over Rs 1 crore as salary in 13 months, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said a probe is on and "nothing has been confirmed so far".

"Acting on media reports, Additional Director, Basic Education was ordered to probe the matter. Nothing has been confirmed so far. The name of a teacher has come to light...she is absconding now. It is being said that Rs 1 crore was paid as salary...This is not at all true. No such thing has been confirmed," Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand PTI.

"A probe is on and if allegations are true, an FIR will be lodged. The transfer of money (salary) in her bank account has also not been done. Divisional officers are investigating the matter. Strict action will be taken if any teacher is found to be working as a proxy teacher in other schools," the officer said.

