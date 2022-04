Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow ahead of Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday imposed Section 144 in Lucknow ahead of festivities like Ram Navami falling on April 10 and Mahavir Jayanti being celebrated on April 14. It will come into effect starting today and stay in force till May 10.

Both the festivals witness grand processions. Section 144 prohibits a gathering of four or more people.

Earlier, the section 144 was imposed in UP's Noida district due to Ram Navami and Ramazan alongwith the ongoing board examinations.

