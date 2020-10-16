Image Source : FILE UP: Woman police constable beaten up by husband, booked

A lady police constable was severely beaten up by her husband on the busy Moradabad-Farrukhabad national highway in Badaun, following which the police have lodged a case against the man, officials said on Friday. The incident was captured on a video, which has gone viral on social media.

The incident is said to have taken place in Islamganj township here on Thursday evening.

In the video, the woman, who was in her police uniform, can be seen asking for help from the onlookers and touching her husband's feet, begging him to let her go.

Later, when a huge crowd gathered, the man was caught and let-off after he apologised.

SP (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said the constable was beaten up by her husband and a case has been lodged based on her complaint.



Necessary action is being taken, he added.

