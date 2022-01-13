UP Police joins UPSC essay paper trend. Here are their 'compulsory' questions on safety

Follow us on Image Source : @UPPOLICE UP Police's version of UPSC essay questions

The Uttar Pradesh Police joined the bandwagon of the UPSC essay paper conversation that had earlier triggered a meme fest on Twitter and shared their own set of questions. However, their questions were to remind the people of the rules and consequences.

After the UPSC essay paper went viral on Twitter, the UP Police released their own set of essay papers of two sections. Under Section A, UP Police's questions were - 'Philosophy of being 'unmasked' is utopian, while being 'unvaccinated' is a chimera and 'Social distance is rational and rational is social distance'. Under Section B, their questions were 'Hands that rock the steering, rule the prison' and 'Why is drunken driving, but a blind date with accident'.

The satire worked out as netizens commented on the post. The post now has over 1.4k likes and 366 retweets.

The UPSC civil services exam, one of the toughest started conducting its Mains Exam 2021 on January 7, 2022. After the first day of the Mains exam, IAS Jitin Yadav shared the Essay paper on Twitter. The paper had two sections, A and B from which aspirants had to choose to write long essays between 1000-2000 words each.

Section A topics were ‘The real is rational and rational is real’ and Section B - ‘What is research, a blind date with knowledge' and ‘Hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.’ The paper soon turned Twitteratis into memers.

