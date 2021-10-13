Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UPPOLICE UP Police raises awareness using memes based on Netflix's 'Squid Game'

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday tried to raise awareness about road safety and shared its emergency helpline using memes based on Netflix Korea's Squid Game. Using the popular show's circular, triangle and square pattern, UP Police's Twitter handle asked citizens to wear their seat belts tight and to reach them in case of emergency by dialling 112.

"UP 112- Our Emergency Helpline which can ‘square a circle’ in the minimum possible time!", the tweet read.

The first game from Netflix's popular series was Red Light, Green Light, which required players to stop at the former and move at the latter. Using its reference, UP Police tweeted, "Red Light or Green light, Wear your helmet & seat belt tight! Do Not Challenge the Traffic Rules !".

Squid Game is a web series based on survival that requires players to play children's games played in South Korea in the 70s and 80s, in exchange for handsome price money. Indian actor Anupam Tripathi also plays a pivotal role in the series.

Latest India News