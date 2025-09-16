Gorakhpur: Entire police outpost suspended after cattle smugglers kill youth; CM Yogi vows action Tensions erupted when villagers confronted cattle smugglers, leading to violent clashes. Senior police officers were also hurt by stone pelting while trying to rescue the suspect from angry villagers. Following this, villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road and clashed with the police.

Gorakhpur SSP Raj Karan Nayyar has suspended the entire staff of Jungle Dhusan police outpost under Pipraich police station over gross negligence, indifference and arbitrariness in their duties after the killing of a NEET aspirant by cattle smugglers in Mahua Chafi village.

Nayyar said the accused have been identified and police teams were actively engaged in arresting them. He also said certain reports suggest some of the accused have been killed.

“We received information last night from Mahua Chafi village that cattle smugglers had been operating in the area for the past two days. Some vigilant villagers noticed their presence and alerted the authorities. A report has been submitted to the Panchayat, and action is being taken by the local police and higher authorities. Initial information indicates that some of the accused were shot and killed. The injuries of those involved have been documented, and the remaining accused have been identified. Our teams are actively engaged in arresting them. We sincerely appreciate the cooperation of the villagers in this operation,” he said.

About the incident

Around 12:30 AM on Monday night, three vehicles carrying animal smugglers arrived in the village. They began untying the cattle from their tethering posts. The villagers raised an alarm. During this, 19-year-old student Deepak Gupta also ran after them while shouting. The smugglers caught Deepak, forcibly put him into a DCM vehicle, and after driving around for about an hour, threw him out of the vehicle, which led to his death. The animal smugglers then took the youth’s body about 4 kilometers away from his home and dumped it there.

Angry villagers stage protest

Tensions erupted when villagers confronted cattle smugglers, leading to violent clashes. Senior police officers were also hurt by stone pelting while trying to rescue the suspect from angry villagers. Following this, villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road and clashed with the police.

Police stated that the youth died from a severe head injury and denied reports that he was shot. They have filed a case against six individuals identified as cattle smugglers.

Deepak’s family said he was preparing for NEET for admission into a medical college.

CM Yogi assures action

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to take strong actions against the culprits.

Chief Minister Shri@myogiadityanathji Maharaj has taken cognizance of the tragic incident that occurred in Gorakhpur.Maharaj ji has directed senior administrative officials to reach the spot, communicate with the affected family, and take the strictest action against the culprits. (With PTI inputs)

