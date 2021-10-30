They shall 'Face' the law 'Book': UP Police's new zinger using 'Meta' urges to report cops flouting rules

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE "Policeman flouting traffic laws? Let us know. They Shall Face The Law Book!," they wrote, attaching screenshots of previous complaints labelled, "Ensuring no one is above the Law'.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday unveiled a new zinger to report unethical policemen on Twitter by creatively using Facebook's new name 'Meta'. This is the second post using 'Meta' in two days.

This time, in yet another creative post, the UP Police urged the people of the state to report any policemen who are flouting the laws.

"Policeman flouting traffic laws? Let us know. They Shall Face The Law Book!," they wrote, attaching screenshots of previous complaints labeled, "Ensuring no one is above the Law'.

Earlier, using the logo of the social media giant, the UP Police wrote, "#Meta mishap? Need a Friend? Dial 112." Cleverly keeping up with the trends, "The tradition of putting service before self remains unchanged!"

