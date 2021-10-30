They shall 'Face' the law 'Book': UP Police's new zinger using 'Meta' urges to report cops flouting rules

Saturday, October 30, 2021
     
In this yet another creative post, the UP Police urged the people of the state to report any policemen who are flouting the laws.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2021 16:30 IST
Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday unveiled a new zinger to report unethical policemen on Twitter by creatively using Facebook's new name 'Meta'. This is the second post using 'Meta' in two days.

"Policeman flouting traffic laws? Let us know. They Shall Face The Law Book!," they wrote, attaching screenshots of previous complaints labeled, "Ensuring no one is above the Law'.

Earlier, using the logo of the social media giant, the UP Police wrote, "#Meta mishap? Need a Friend? Dial 112." Cleverly keeping up with the trends, "The tradition of putting service before self remains unchanged!"  

ALSO READ | "Meta mishap? Need a Friend? Dial 112": UP Police's clever use of Facebook's new name for awareness

