UP Police lathi-charge protesting teachers in Lucknow over recruitment issue; SP, Congress slams govt

Uttar Pradesh police resorted to lathi-charge when around 69,000 assistant teachers were taking out candle march in the state capital Lucknow on Saturday.

The assistant teachers were raising recruitment issues in the government schools and were moving towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

During the lathi charge, many teachers were injured.

The incident was condemned by former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

Taking to Twitter, former CM Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "Under the rule of BJP, the path is being paved to become 'Vishwa Guru' by lathi-charging the future teachers. We are with the demands of 69,000 teacher recruitment..."

UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "...this police lathi-charge on the children of backward and Dalits in Lucknow will prove to be the last nail for UP government... Uttar Pradesh will not forget the rights of OBC, SC / ST candidates..."

