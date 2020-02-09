UP police book Paytm after man duped online

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a complaint against digital payment company, Paytm, for allegedly duping a customer.

"An FIR has been registered against the company at Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar police station. On the basis of the complaint, the investigation is being conducted," Ghaziabad Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) told IANS.

The case was registered after a man complained that he was duped of money on the pretext of a cashback offer.

He had allegedly received a call from a person who introduced himself as Paytm Vice-President.

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad man loses Rs 1.5 lakh on pretext of Paytm cashback offer

ALSO READ | Paytm has changed the way we interact with payments: Here's how many transactions were made in 2019