UP Panchayat Election: Election Commission's proposal to hold polls in May rejected by HC

Image Source : PTI UP Panchayat Election Dates News (Photo for Representation)

Confusion over UP Panchayat Election dates continues as the Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the schedule proposed by the Election Commission. According to reports, the Election Commission had sought to hold panchayat polls in May, however, the court put aside the idea.

The court observed that the Panchayat Elections should have concluded by January 13, 2021 as per the rules.

The Election Commission, in its submission before the high court, said that the voter list for panchayat polls had been prepared by January 22, however, the work on the reservation of seats by the state government is yet to be finalised which has delayed the process of holding elections.

The commission further said that it will take at least 45 days more to prepare for the polls after the seat reservation is decided.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary had said in December the notification regarding the Panchayat elections will be issued after the completion of preparatory work for the polls which was already underway.

Talking to reporters, he said the Gram Sabhas have been recast and a notification will be issued after delimitation and reservation, adding that the Panchayat elections will be done by the end of March.

