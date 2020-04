Image Source : PTI UP: No lockdown relaxation in Badau after 5 test COVID-19 positive

There will be no relaxation given in lockdown norms in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. This decision has been taken by the District Magistrate after 5 new coronavirus cases came to light on Sunday.

As many as 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Badaun in the last 2 days.

Total number of cases in the city have now risen to 13.

Industrial activities in Uttar Pradesh have resumed in 11 sectors.

