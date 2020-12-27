Sunday, December 27, 2020
     
Newly-married woman runs away from in-laws’ house with cash and jewellery

Muzaffarnagar Published on: December 27, 2020 15:55 IST
(Representational Image)

A man has accused his newly-married wife of running away from his home in neighbouring Shamli district with Rs 70,000 cash and gold jewellery worth an unspecified amount. In a complaint lodged with Shamli police, Simbhalka village resident Pinku said that he was married on November 25, but his wife belonging to a village in Baghpat district ran away from his home on December 26 night.

She also took away Rs 70,000 and gold jewellery worth an unspecified amount, said Pinku in his complaint to the police.

He said he had also enquired about his wife in the village in Baghpat to which she belonged, but her family too is missing from the village.

