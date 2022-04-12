Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP MLC Election Result 2022: Full list of winners

The BJP on Tuesday swept the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections with as many as 24 of its candidates winning the contest. Here is the list of winners. For the ruling BJP, which came back to power with a two-third majority in the recently concluded assembly elections, it was an opportunity to make itself the single-largest party in the House, and thereby enjoy a majority in both Houses of Uttar Pradesh Legislature.

However, it has lost the crucial Varanasi seat.

Seat Candidate Party

Barabanki: Angad Singh BJP

Ayodhya - Hari Om Pandey BJP

Basti - Subhash Yaduvansh BJP

Deoria-Kushinagar - Dr Ratanpal Singh BJP

Agra-Firozabad - Vijay Shivhare BJP

Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri -Om Prakash Singh BJP

Lakhimpur Kheri - Anoop Gupta BJP

Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri - Ashish Yadav BJP

Hardoi - Ashok Agrawal BJP

Badaun - Vageesh Pathak BJP

Banda-Hamirpur - Jitendra Singh Sengar BJP

Aligarh - Rishipal Singh BJP

Bulandshahr - Narendra Bhati BJP

Mirzapur-Sonbhadra - Shyam Narayan Singh BJP

Gorakhpur-Maharajganj - C P Chand BJP

Bahraich-Shravasti - Pragya Tripathi BJP

Sitapur - Pavan Singh BJP

Rae Bareli - Dinesh Pratap Singh BJP

Prayagraj - KP Srivastava BJP

Fatehpur - Avinash Singh BJP

Pratapgarh - Hari Pratap Singh BJP

Jaunpur - BJP’s Brijesh Singh BJP

Lucknow-Unnao - Ramchandra Pradhan BJP

Jaunpur- Brijesh Singh Prinsu BJP

