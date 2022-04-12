Tuesday, April 12, 2022
     
UP MLC Election Result 2022: Full list of winners

The BJP on Tuesday swept the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections with as many as 24 of its candidates winning the contest. Here is the list of winners. For the ruling BJP, which came back to power with a two-third majority in the recently concluded assembly elections, it was an opportunity to make itself the single-largest party in the House, and thereby enjoy a majority in both Houses of Uttar Pradesh Legislature.

However, it has lost the crucial Varanasi seat.

Seat                Candidate                        Party

Barabanki:    Angad Singh                   BJP

Ayodhya -     Hari Om Pandey            BJP
Basti -            Subhash Yaduvansh      BJP
Deoria-Kushinagar - Dr Ratanpal Singh BJP
Agra-Firozabad - Vijay Shivhare         BJP
Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri -Om Prakash Singh BJP
Lakhimpur Kheri - Anoop Gupta         BJP
Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri - Ashish Yadav BJP
Hardoi - Ashok Agrawal                        BJP
Badaun - Vageesh Pathak                      BJP
Banda-Hamirpur - Jitendra Singh Sengar BJP
Aligarh - Rishipal Singh                        BJP
Bulandshahr - Narendra Bhati         BJP
Mirzapur-Sonbhadra - Shyam Narayan Singh BJP
Gorakhpur-Maharajganj - C P Chand         BJP
Bahraich-Shravasti - Pragya Tripathi      BJP
Sitapur - Pavan Singh                           BJP
Rae Bareli - Dinesh Pratap Singh     BJP
Prayagraj - KP Srivastava                BJP
Fatehpur - Avinash Singh                 BJP
Pratapgarh - Hari Pratap Singh     BJP
Jaunpur - BJP’s Brijesh Singh         BJP
Lucknow-Unnao - Ramchandra Pradhan BJP
Jaunpur- Brijesh Singh Prinsu        BJP

