UP MLC Election Result 2022: Full list of winners 

The BJP on Tuesday swept the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections with as many as 24 of its candidates winning the contest. Here is the list of winners. For the ruling BJP, which came back to power with a two-third majority in the recently concluded assembly elections, it was an opportunity to make itself the single-largest party in the House, and thereby enjoy a majority in both Houses of Uttar Pradesh Legislature.
However, it has lost the crucial Varanasi seat.
Seat Candidate Party
Barabanki: Angad Singh BJP
Ayodhya - Hari Om Pandey BJP
Basti - Subhash Yaduvansh BJP
Deoria-Kushinagar - Dr Ratanpal Singh BJP
Agra-Firozabad - Vijay Shivhare BJP
Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri -Om Prakash Singh BJP
Lakhimpur Kheri - Anoop Gupta BJP
Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri - Ashish Yadav BJP
Hardoi - Ashok Agrawal BJP
Badaun - Vageesh Pathak BJP
Banda-Hamirpur - Jitendra Singh Sengar BJP
Aligarh - Rishipal Singh BJP
Bulandshahr - Narendra Bhati BJP
Mirzapur-Sonbhadra - Shyam Narayan Singh BJP
Gorakhpur-Maharajganj - C P Chand BJP
Bahraich-Shravasti - Pragya Tripathi BJP
Sitapur - Pavan Singh BJP
Rae Bareli - Dinesh Pratap Singh BJP
Prayagraj - KP Srivastava BJP
Fatehpur - Avinash Singh BJP
Pratapgarh - Hari Pratap Singh BJP
Jaunpur - BJP’s Brijesh Singh BJP
Lucknow-Unnao - Ramchandra Pradhan BJP
Jaunpur- Brijesh Singh Prinsu BJP