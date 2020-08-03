Image Source : AP UP minister Mahendra Singh tests COVID-19 positive

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, hours after the state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and two other legislators were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Apart from Mahendra Singh, eight other state ministers -- Yogendra Upadhaya, Devendra Pratap Singh, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Dharam Singh Saini, Chetan Chauhan, Upendra Tiwari, Raghuraj Singh and Jai Pratap Singh -- have tested positive and are undergoing treatment.

Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, died on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

The families of two more Ministers, Satish Mahana and Brijesh Pathak, have also been infected with the virus.

