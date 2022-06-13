UP Legislative Council polls: 9 BJP leaders including Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, 4 from SP elected MLCs

Follow us on Image Source : RUCHI KUMAR, INDIA TV Nine of the elected candidates were from the BJP and four from the Samajwadi Party.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Polls: All 13 leaders including 9 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 4 of the Samajwadi Party (SP) were elected as MLCs unopposed in Uttar Pradesh.

Seven ministers of the Yogi government including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya became MLC.

Keshav Prasad Maurya had lost the assembly elections from Sirathu seat of Kaushambi and it was required for him to become MLC to continue as UP Deputy Chief Minister. His current term as MLC was ending in July.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who left BJP and joined Samajwadi Party just before the elections, became MLC from Samajwadi Party. He also lost assembly elections.

Returning Officer and Special Secretary to the Legislative Assembly, B B Dubey, gave information in this regard here.

The announcement was made soon after the time for the withdrawal of nominations on 13 seats came to an end.

The other BJP candidates declared elected unopposed were Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, J P S Rathore, Jaswant Saini, Danish Azad Ansari, Banwari Lal Dohre, Mukesh Sharma and Narendra Kashyap.

Besides Swami Prasad Maurya, Samajwadi Party’s Jasmir Ansari, Mukul Yadav and Shahnawaz Khan made it to the Legislative Council.

Barring Mukesh Sharma and Banwari Lal Dohre, all other BJP candidates are ministers in the state government.

Keshav Prasad Maurya was required to be elected to either House of the state Assembly to continue as the state deputy chief minister. He had earlier this year lost the Assembly polls from Sirathu.

The tenure of Maurya and Panchayati Raj Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh as members of the Legislative Council was to end on July 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

