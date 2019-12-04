Image Source : PTI UP law student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, gets bail after 2 months

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to the law student, who had accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape. The law student from Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested for extortion and blackmail after she accused the former minister of rape, was given bail after spending two months in jail.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 after the woman accused him of rape under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of position to "induce or seduce" a woman to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

This is a lesser charge than section 376, under which a rape convict faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. The punishment under section 376C is between five and 10 years in jail.

The 72-year-old Chinmayanand also faces the charges of stalking under section 354D, wrongful confinement under section 342 and criminal intimidation under section 506 of the IPC.

However, based on a counter-complaint, police also arrested the law student and three others on charges of trying to extort Rs 5 crore from him.

The woman was studying in Chinmayanand's Swami Shukdevanand Law College in Shahjahanpur.

