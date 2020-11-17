Image Source : PTI/FILE UP engineer arrested for sexually abusing over 50 children in Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur

The CBI has arrested a junior engineer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on dark net to other paedophiles across the globe.

The accused, Rambhawan, resident of Chitrakoot, have reportedly victimised about 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur.

During searches, the CBI has recovered eight mobile phones, cash around eight lakh, sex toys, laptop, and other digital evidence carrying huge amount of child sexual abuse material.

According to primary investigation, the police said that it is understood to have told the investigators that he used to bribe the children with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets to keep their mouth shut about his activities.

(With PTI inputs)

