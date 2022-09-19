UP: 38 students hospitalised following complaints of nausea, stomach ache post medical camp visit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP: 38 students complain of stomach ache, nausea after visiting medical camp in Hardoi

Highlights The incident was reported from Kasturba Gandhi Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya in Hardoi

The girls had gone to the Pihani Community Health Centre (CHC) health camp

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Shukla said the whole case is being monitored

UP: As many as 38 students fell ill and were hospitalised after they complained of nausea and stomach ache. The incident was reported from Kasturba Gandhi Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya in Hardoi, where the students had visited a medical camp on Sunday.

According to the details, the girls had gone to the Pihani Community Health Centre (CHC) health camp.

Upon their return, they started feeling nauseous and complained of stomach aches.

They complained of being given the wrong medicine in the hospital.

Commenting on the incident, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Shukla said, "32 children are feeling fine after the treatment, and have been sent back, while the remaining six children have been shifted to civil hospital for treatment."

SDM Shukla also said that the whole case is being monitored and the exact cause behind the incident will be investigated.

"We will investigate what caused this, whether it was because of food poisoning or happened because of taking medicine," SDM Shukla said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Telangana: 33 girls fall ill after dead lizard found in hostel food; warden calls it 'green chilli'

Latest India News