UP govt says 'Tandav' to face tough legal action for hurting religious sentiments, Maha favours regulation

Image Source : TANDAV POSTER FROM AMAZON PRIME UP govt says 'Tandav' to face tough legal action for hurting religious sentiments

Amazon Prime's web series 'Tandav' has kicked up a major storm with many raising objections to the controversial representation of Hindu deities in the series. On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that the makers of web series Tandav will face tough legal action.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the makers and artists have hurt the sentiments of Hindu. Tandav is a political show streaming on Amazon Prime.

"The producer, director, and artistes of web series Tandav have committed the crime of spoiling social harmony and unity and hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Tough legal action will be taken," he tweeted in Hindi.

Several police cases have been filed against Tandav in the Uttar Pradesh. Three FIRs have already been filed in Lucknow, Shahjahanpur and Greater Noida.

Also, four police personnel from Lucknow have reached Mumbai for investigation following the registration of a case at Hazratganj police station against the makers. Reports say that the team is likely to question the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has asked the Centre to bring in laws to regulate OTT content.

"We have received a complaint related to web-series Tandav and will take due action, on the basis of the FIR registered. The central government should constitute a law for OTT. The Lucknow police has informed us and they have always cooperated with us. Complaints regarding OTT content have been made several times and now there should be some regulation in place," he said.

In another related development, BSP chief Mayawati has also deamnded from the makers of Tandav to remove the controversial scenes in order to maintain peace.

Tandav -- starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra --started streaming on Friday. The makers of 'Tandav' have agreed to make changes.

Tandav came under fire for inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities.

