UP govt considering police commissioner system for Lucknow, Noida: DGP O P Singh

Uttar Pradesh government is considering the introduction of the police commissioner system for Lucknow and Noida, the state police chief said here on Friday. The senior superintendents of police for Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) were transferred on Thursday and no new officers posted there immediately.

"The government is discussing the commissioner system for Lucknow and Noida," Director General of Police O P Singh said.

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank posted as commissioners.