UP: Under construction roof of Islamia College collapses in Gorakhpur; 2 rescued

Highlights Two persons buried initially under the rubble of the collapsed structure

Police said both were rescued safely

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident

UP: An under-construction roof of Islamia College of Commerce collapsed in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. According to the details, the incident was reported from the Gorakhpur district of the state.

Two persons buried under the rubble of the collapsed structure were rescued safely following the incident.

Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of Police Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover said, "We got information about the incident in evening and police team along with fire services, NDRF, SDRF reached on spot and started rescue operation."

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the wall collapse in Gorakhpur district. The Chief Minister has immediately taken the injured to the hospital and directed the district administration officials for their proper treatment. He also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured," the CMO said.

Along with this, the chief minister also instructed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to visit the accident spot and to work on a war footing in arranging relief measures.

(With inputs from ANI)

