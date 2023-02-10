Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). PM Modi to inaugurate 'UP Global Investors Summit 2023' in Lucknow today | KNOW DETAILS

UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow is being decked up for the three-day 'Global Investors Summit 2023' that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (February 10).

The 10-12 February event is expected to be attended by several ministers of the Union and the state government and a host of leading industrialists.

According to the information provided by the state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani, K Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra will address the inaugural session of the summit.

Who will attend the event :

Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnav, G Kishan Reddy, RK Singh, Smriti Irani and Pashupati Kumar Paras, will attend different sessions on Friday, according to the statement.

Besides Prime Minister Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and over 15 cabinet ministers, including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, women and child development minister Smriti Irani, and transport minister Nitin Gadkari are expected to attend the event.

"We are hopeful that a maximum number of representatives from leading industries will attend the summit," said Abhishek Prakash, CEO of Invest UP, the key department which is responsible for holding the UPGIS (UP Global Investors Summit).

Over 300 renowned industrialists are expected to participate- READ FULL DETAILS HERE:

List of participants includes-

Mukesh Aghi (USISPF) Swati Dalal (Abbott Nutrition) Navneet Agarwal (Agarwal Packers and Movers) Mahesh Sugru (Tata Motors) Uday Sinha (Ekana Group) Adil Zaidi (Ernst & Young) Dheeraj Kapoor (Flipkart) Dhruv Galgotia (Galgotia University) Dinesh Gupta (Green Ply) Rajeev Garg (Haldiram Group) Sanjeev Kakkar (Indian Oil Corporation) Pradeep Dixit (ITC) Ashish Agarwal (JBM Group) Amar Sinha (Radico Khaitan) Daniel Bircher (Zurich Airport Asia) Namsoo Park and Hue Kim (Samsung) Pradeep Kumar Gupta (Sharda University) Kailash Chandra Jhanwar (Ultra Tech Cement) Jagdish Gulati (United Group)

The event is important for the state which initially set a target to attract investment proposals of Rs 10 lakh crore at the UPGIS-2023, and later revised it to Rs 17.3 lakh crore.

Almost all of the UP Cabinet ministers, including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, will be present at the mega event. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the gathering on the first day. The welcome address will be given by Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Nandi.

The state government has also made arrangements to live telecast the inaugural session. The state government has made arrangements at a vacant land in Vrindavan Yojna located close to the Lucknow Airport and the district headquarters for the event.

State-of-the-art hangers equipped with modern amenities have been erected in the 25,000 square meters area, officials said.

World will see new story of UP's development in GIS 2023: CM Yogi

As the much-awaited three-day Global Investors Summit 2023, is set to kick off on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the whole world will see a new story of state's development on the day. "The whole world will see a new story of UP's development on Friday at the GIS 2023 to be held in the capital's Vrindavan. Within the state, there are innumerable investment opportunities," Yogi said during the inauguration of various projects near Amausi Airport, adding that the inauguration of projects worth 159 crores related to the capital a day earlier bears witness to this.

How many countries will participate :

Along with partner countries including Singapore, Denmark, Japan, UAE, Australia and the UK, space has been allocated to different government departments and private companies to put up exhibitions there.

According to officials, the preparations for the summit began almost two months ago.

"Investors' summits were held at divisional and district levels. Special roadshows were held in various parts of the country and in 21 cities in 16 countries across the globe to attract major investment," said an official.

Arrangements made for Investors Summit:

The roads leading to the event have been spruced up. The roads are being repaired and expanded at various places on Shaheed Path, Sultanpur Road, Lohia path, and the road leading to Shaheed Path from Samtamulak crossing

While a large number of painters have been deputed to paint the road sides, an equal army of men have been tasked to prune trees, plant ornamental plants along the entire stretch of route leading to the venue, officials said.

The electricity department has been pressed to ensure proper lighting on the entire route.

Large billboards with pictures of PM Modi and the CM Adityanath have been placed along these routes.

Lucknow Police Commissionerate has deployed additional police and traffic personnel on the roads leading to the Vrindavan Yojna in a run up to the event.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "Along with police personnel of Lucknow Police commissionerate, 28 IPS, 68 PPS and over 5,500 additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure security arrangements.

Thirty companies of PAC (provincial armed constabulary) and parliamentary forces have also been deployed to take care of the arrangement, he said, adding that commando units of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) will also be deployed at strategic places.

Arrangements have been made to ensure proper traffic management. Alert has also been issued to every district. Proper patrolling arrangements are also being made on the borders of the districts, he added.

UP state industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore ahead of GIS

The much-anticipated three-day Global Investors Summit (GIS 2023) which is aimed at giving a shot in the arm to the Uttar Pradesh government's quest for overall development will start on Friday in Lucknow. Ahead of Global Investors Summit (GIS 2023), the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) received investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore from 53 districts, 10 states and four countries which will also create 9 lakh employments for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. According to the officials, "The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is upbeat with the UPSIDA as investment set by Yogi government is three times higher than the target of Rs 1 lakh crore."

"The investment proposals received include a foreign capital investment of Rs 90,000 crores from countries such as the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE. Officials said that the authority has also received investments worth Rs 1.53 lakh crores from other states in India.Meanwhile, the investments proposed are for different sectors including health, hospitality, logistics parks, warehouses as well as industrial units.The officials further stated, "An investment of Rs 82,000 crore will be made for establishing logistics parks and warehouses alone."

