Why does India stand neutral on Russia Ukraine crisis? PM Modi explains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed party workers of BJP in Delhi after it registered a thumping win in 4 out of 5 states where elections had taken place. During his address, PM Modi explained why India stands neutral on the Russia Ukraine crisis situation. Appealing for peace and constant dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing war, PM said, "India has a connection with countries involved in the war - economically, security-wise, education-wise and politically as well. India's several needs are connected to these countries," said PM Modi while giving a victory speech to his party workers in Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi.

While explaining India's neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi said that India has links with both nations and appeals for peace and constant dialogue. "The ongoing war is affecting every country across the world. India is on side of peace and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations," said the PM.

Earlier, India and 34 other countries abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution that censured Russia over its military actions against Ukraine. India had also abstained from the UN Security Council procedural vote to call for a General Assembly session on the Ukraine crisis.

India along with China and UAE had last week abstained from a US-sponsored resolution against Russia's military actions in Ukraine. Moscow used its veto against the resolution.

He also slammed the opposition for trying to regionalize Operation Ganga to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine. "These people also tried to regionalize Operation Ganga. These people have given a different color of regionalism and communalism to every scheme - it is a major worry for India's future," said PM Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs had deployed more than 50 of its Russian-speaking officials to execute Operation Ganga in Ukraine. A special team led by a joint secretary to take on-ground decisions vis-a-vis evacuation inside war-torn Ukraine also flew from New Delhi. Nearly 22,000 Indians, mainly students, have already been evacuated including from the most active dangerous zones like Kharkiv and Sumy in Ukraine.

