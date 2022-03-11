UP polls: Shiv Sena takes a jibe, says 'Mayawati, Owaisi must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi during his election campaign in support of Haji Arif Ali, partys candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Dasna in Ghaziabad

Highlights Shiv Sena took a swipe at BSP and AIMIM for 'contributing' to BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has secured a vote share of 41.3 per cent. BSP and AIMIM got12.9 per cent and 0.43 per cent

Punjab rejected BJP completely, says Shiv Sena

UP Election results: Shiv Sena on Friday took a swipe at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for 'contributing' to BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh. As per the Election Commission's website, the BJP has won 255 seats, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party have won 12 and six seats, respectively. The BSP and the Congress managed one and two seats respectively. The vote share of the Asaddudin Owaisi-led party was just around 0.43 per cent of the total votes polled.

"BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased 3 times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati & Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna." Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

A matter of concern is that Punjab rejected BJP completely, Raut said, "BJP has won in 4 states, we don't have anything to be upset about, we're a part of your happiness. Why did Uttarakhand CM lose? 2 Dy CMs lost in Goa. Most concerning issue is Punjab; a nationalist party like BJP has been rejected completely in Punjab. The PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, everyone campaigned tremendously in Punjab, then why did you lose in Punjab? UP, Uttarakhand, Goa was yours already, which is fine. But, you have lost more in Punjab as compared to Congress & Shiv Sena in UP."

On Thursday show, the SP has won 111 seats, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has won eight seats. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, another ally of the SP, has won six seats. The Congress has won two seats, while the BSP has won one.

The BJP has secured a vote share of 41.3 per cent, while the SP has bagged 32.1 per cent of the votes. RLD received 2.85 per cent of the votes. BSP and Congress secured 12.9 per cent and 2.33 per cent votes.

ALSO READ: Mayawati says 'UP results a lesson for us', promises a comeback

Latest India News