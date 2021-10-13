Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UP Election: Sharad Pawar announces support for Samajwadi Party, exhorts non-BJP parties to come together

UP Assembly election latest news: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has appealed all non-BJP parties to come together to stop the saffron party from retaining power in Uttar Pradesh where the Assembly election is due early next year.

The NCP has already announced that it will contest the 2022 UP polls in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Pawar said it was important to ensure division of votes is minimised as much as possible. "All non-BJP parties should come together," the 80-year-old leader said.

Commenting on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Pawar demanded the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, saying no one can escape the law.

"Farmers were crushed to death in Lakhimpur. Farmers alleged that son of the minister was present at the site. After Supreme Court's observation, he was arrested. The ruling party should take a stand. Neither UP CM nor MoS Home can escape. MoS Home should resign," Pawar told reporters. Central agencies being misused"

Sharad Pawar also claimed that central agencies, including the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau, were being misused to target the opposition.

Referring to the Income Tax department's raids on entities linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the NCP president while addressing a press conference in Mumbai said personnel of the agencies has been conducting raids for the sixth day on Wednesday, which is very unusual.

"Central agencies, including the ED, CBI and NCB, are being misused," he claimed, adding, that the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has done a better job than the NCB."

