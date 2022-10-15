UP: Vehicles in Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's convoy collide; cops, medical staff injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP: Vehicles in Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's convoy collide

UP: As many as six policemen and two medical staff were injured after vehicles in Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's convoy collided.

According to the details, a police vehicle and an ambulance that were part of the convoy, collided.

Commenting on the accident, ASP, North Sitapur, Rajiv Dixit said that Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was going from Lucknow to Kheri for a programme when the incident happened.

The ASP said that the injured persons were out of danger and were stable.

He further informed that the Deputy CM was also safe as he headed towards the programme in Kheri.

On October 9, three people, including two teenagers, were killed in a collision between a bike and a tractor-trolley in Pilibhit, police said.

The accident took place on the Sitarganj highway late on Saturday night, they said.

Amaria Police station in-charge Kamal Kant Verma said Mohammad Umair (18), Uwais (16) and Mohammad Ayan (14), residents of Faridpur nagar panchayat of ​​Bareilly district, were going on a bike when the collision took place.

All of them were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, he said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from ANI)

