UP: Three of family rescued as roof of two-storey building collapses in Deoria

UP: Three members of a family were rescued and were rushed to a hospital after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the incident was reported from Deoria in the wee hours of Monday.

Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said the three members residing in the house had been admitted to hospital.

"The roof of the two-storey building collapsed. Three members of a family residing in the house including a man, his wife and his daughter were rescued and rushed to the hospital," Sharma said.

"An update on their health is still awaited. Meanwhile, we are looking into how the roof fell," he said.

On Sunday, a woman was killed when a wall of her house collapsed following rains in Amethi.

The incident occurred in Hargaon village under the Jamon police station area.

Station House Officer of Jamon police station Akhilesh Gupta said, "One Fulmati (55) was cleaning utensils in the house when a wall of the 'kutcha' house collapsed. The woman was killed in the incident."

Heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Heavy overnight rains in Uttar Pradesh Friday led to the deaths of at least 22 people in Lucknow, including nine labourers who were buried alive under the debris when an under-construction wall in the state capital collapsed on their huts.

The only survivor in the Lucknow incident, where a portion of the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed following rains, was a man, named Golu, who made the call to police from under the rubble.

Officials said the 13 other deaths were reported from Unnao (five), Fatehpur (three), Prayagraj (two), Sitapur, Raebareli and Jhansi (one each).

On the Lucknow wall collapse, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia said, "Some labourers were living in huts outside the Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed."

"We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris. One person was rescued alive," he said.

All the nine deceased are from the Jhansi district.

(With inputs from agencies)

