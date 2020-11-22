Image Source : PTI UP to test people coming in from Delhi for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, will be getting tested on their arrival to the state. Meanwhile, the state government re-imposed the restriction of 100 guests at weddings and other social functions, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said, "We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus, or train, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing the number of people allowed to attend a wedding or event."



The decision by the Yogi Adityanath government comes amid rising cases of coronavirus in Delhi and its adjacent regions - Noida and Ghaziabad.

Earlier, Delhi had rolled back the relaxation and capped the limitation for the number of people at a wedding congregation in the city at 50, down from 200.

