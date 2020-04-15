Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in UP: COVID-19 cases surge to 657; death toll at 10

A sudden surge in the number of coronavirus patients has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, taking the tally of Coronavirus positive cases to 657 in the state. Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus patients testing positive were registered on Tuesday while the death toll by Tuesday night, went up to ten.

Among the new total Corona cases in the state 40 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, officials said. Deaths were reported from Kanpur (one), two in Agra, one each in Moradabad and Sambhal.

Five deaths that had earlier taken place had been reported from Basti, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi and Bulandshahr. UP Principal Health Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, confirmed that the state has reported 657 coronavirus positive cases so far.

He said, "There are 657 coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 49 cured or discharged. Most of those who died were also suffering from other diseases as well and most of them were elderly persons. I appeal everyone to take special care of those who are already suffering from other diseases. Do not panic but follow all the precautionary measures such as social distancing, use of sanitizers and masks."

A senior health official said that the impact of the lockdown and sealing of hotspots would be visible only after a week or so when the Corona impact begins to slow down.

"The new cases that are emerging are those who have been in contact with Corona positive cases since the past ten days. The virus takes time to show up," he said.

