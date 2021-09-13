Political parties criticise UP CM Yogi Adityanath for 'abba jaan' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO Terming Adityanath's remark "unparliamentary", SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha said, "The use of unparliamentary language in the capacity of a chief minister does not suit him, and it shows that he is less educated. "

Political parties have slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark on "people who are called abba Jaan" in an apparent attack against the Muslim community and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Addressing a program in Kushinagar on Sunday, Adityanath alleged that people did not get rations before 2017 as they do now. "Because then, people who are called 'abba jaan' used to digest the rations. The rations of Kushinagar used to go to Nepal and Bangladesh. Today, if anybody tries to swallow the rations meant for poor people, he will land in jail," the chief minister said.

'Abba Jaan is an Urdu term for father. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah took to Twitter on Sunday to criticize the chief minister's remark.

"I've always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting an election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus," he said.

Terming Adityanath's remark "unparliamentary", SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha said, "The use of unparliamentary language in the capacity of a chief minister does not suit him, and it shows that he is less educated. This is because those who are well-educated use proper and dignified language. A person who is occupying a Constitutional post should refrain from using such language. Use of such language is also sad for democracy."

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, "The language used by the UP chief minister tarnishes democracy, and it is aimed at dividing the society."

