UP CM Yogi Adityanath fires salvo at Rahul Gandhi, urges Congress to get rid of 'distrustful' leadership

Taking a swipe at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his 'vote chori' allegations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that time has come for the Congress to change its 'distrustful' leadership.

Speaking to reporters ahead of INDIA bloc's march to Supreme Court, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the Congress top brass is aiming to create an anarchy in the country and has always questioned the constitutional bodies in India.

But people of India will never tolerate this, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, while outlining that the Congress will lose the entire public's trust if they continue their current behaviour.

"They are inconveniencing the common public by creating anarchy. They are also attempting to question the constitutional institutions of the country. It is surprising that if they win elections, it is their capability. But if they lose, they blame EVMs, EC," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Such conduct has become part of Congress' intent. They should change their corrupt conduct and their distrustful leadership. They should not spread anarchy in India or attempt to question the constitutional bodies in India. People will not accept this anarchy," he added.

The Congress has kept alleging 'vote chori' and demanded a halt to the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It, along with other INDIA bloc parties, also sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of colluding with the Centre over 'vote chori'.

The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties, led by Gandhi, have announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over the issues. Even though Kant has refused to meet Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli has said the march would go as per plan and said the opposition would not be intimidated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons.This is not the India we want," he said on X on Sunday, "Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, and all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India will walk with us."

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