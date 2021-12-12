UP: CM Yogi launches Free Food Grains Distribution programme, 15 cr people to get free ration till Holi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP CM extends massive ration distribution campaign

Highlights UP CM extends massive ration distribution campaign till Holi

The scheme was started during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020

UP CM also appealed to people to take the COVID vaccine

The next phase of free ration distribution to over 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh was launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. "We have launched free food grains distribution program under the National Food Security Act. 80 cr people in the country will benefit under this scheme and 15 cr in UP. Uttar Pradesh government also distributed free food grains for a term of 3 months," CM said.

The scheme of free ration distribution was started during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

"In 2021, after the second wave, we introduced the scheme under which free food grains were delivered from Ramnavami to Diwali, almost 7 months. Since we have the double engine gov in UP, people can take food grains twice a month from this Diwali to Holi," he added.

15 crore ration card users in Uttar Pradesh would receive double-free rations under the extended massive ration distribution campaign. The scheme, under which each family will get about 10 kg of foodgrain, oil under two separate schemes, will continue till Holi 2022. The distribution of ration will take place through a network of 80,000 fair price shops across the state.

The UP CM also appealed to the people to take the COVID vaccine who were still to get it as this is the best method to get protection from Corona. He added that the state government is fully prepared to face the third wave of the virus.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also prepared an action plan to effectively check the spread of the Omicron variant. As per the directives issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a special team of doctors and health experts formed during the second wave of Covid-19 has prepared an action plan to avoid the spread of the Omicron variant. According to the action plan, the special team of doctors from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) has discussed the precautions to be taken in the state regarding the spread of the new variant and its effects after vaccination.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing an uptrend in its Covid situation with the number of active cases rising to 144 in the past 24 hours. Nineteen new cases were also registered in the same period. As per the official state Covid bulletin, the new cases were reported in Lucknow (5), Gautam Buddha Nagar (4), Ghaziabad (3), Mathura (2) and one each in Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Gonda, Bulandshahr and Kaushambhi. Health officials said that as many as 15 patients have recovered from the infection in the same duration.

Also Read I Saryu canal project: Akhilesh Yadav says 'Yogi govt taking credit for SP's work'

With inputs from agencies

Latest India News