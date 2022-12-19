UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to set up night shelters in backdrop of winter season

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The CM directed the officials to ensure that night shelters are set up in the state.

In the backdrop of the winter season creeping in, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to provide shelter to the needy. Giving out directives to the district officials, CM Yogi asked them to make arrangements to ease the chilly season for the destitute. From providing blankets to bonfires at public places, the UP chief minister asked authorities to carry out the task timely.

In a release issued on Sunday, the government stated, "Night shelters should be functional. The District Magistrates themselves should do a surprise inspection of the arrangement of the night shelters. Make corrections where necessary. No one should be seen sleeping on the road in the cold weather."

The following were the other steps taken by the CM in the meeting held to discuss arrangements for the needy in winter.

- Blankets to be distributed to the poor and needy.

- Relief materials to be distributed by the Chairman, local MLA or MP.

- Encouraging local producers by purchasing blankets from them.

- DM to inspect arrangements for night shelters, including preparation of bonfires including their security, cleanliness etc.

- Making arrangements to help the common man to commute.

