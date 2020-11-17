Image Source : FILE UP: Car goes up in flames, driver charred to death on Karnal-Meerut Highway in Shamli

A driver, trapped in his car, was charred to death when the vehicle caught fire after crashing into a minibus on the Karnal-Meerut Highway in Shamli district. The accident took place on Monday night.

Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar said that the incident took place when a crane carrying the mini bus collided with the car which caught fire. The doors of the car apparently got locked and the driver could not escape.

The deceased driver has not yet been identified, and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police are trying to nab the absconding driver of the crane and further investigations are underway.

