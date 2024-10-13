UP bypolls: CM Yogi Adityanath meets BJP's central leadership in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Yogi Adityanath.

UP bypolls: Senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Union Health Minister and party chief JP Nadda in the national capital today (October 13) to discuss the upcoming by-elections in the state and other organisational issues.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak and state general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh attended the meeting in Delhi on Sunday. The discussion were primarily focused on upcoming by-elections.

The vacant seats are-

Phulpur Khair Ghaziabad Majhwan Mirapur Milkypur Karhal Katehari Kundarki Sisamau

According to sources, BJP brainstormed on all 10 seats for UP bypolls. BJP central leadership will decide on giving seats to RLD and Nishad Party. One seat can be given to the RLD (Mirapur) and one seat to the Nishad Party (Majhwa).

In the coming days, BJP central leadership will talk to the leadership of RLD and Nishad Party and take a decision on the alliance. BJP asked all booth presidents to verify and bring as many people as possible to the booth to vote in favour of the BJP.

State BJP told the Center that migrant workers have been deployed on all seats, and meetings have been held with all departments along with in-charge.

Relevance of UP bypolls

The bypolls are crucial for BJP as well as the opposition parties. The BJP would be keen to regain its winning momentum in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party has already declared candidates on six of the ten seats and has said it would contest the bypolls with the Congress.

Sources said the setback suffered by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls could also figure in the discussions. BJP could win only 33 seats compared to 62 it won in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, won 37 seats in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. Congress, which fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Samajwadi Party as part of INDIA bloc, won six seats in the state.

(With inputs from Avinash Tiwari)