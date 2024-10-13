Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
  UP bypolls: CM Yogi Adityanath meets BJP's central leadership in Delhi

UP bypolls: CM Yogi Adityanath meets BJP's central leadership in Delhi

The Election Commission of India may soon announce dates for the by-elections to the 10 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.

Updated on: October 13, 2024 22:44 IST
UP bypolls, Yogi Adityanath meets amit shah, Yogi Adityanath meets jp nadda, BJP leaders meet amit s
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Yogi Adityanath.

UP bypolls: Senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Union Health Minister and party chief JP Nadda in the national capital today (October 13) to discuss the upcoming by-elections in the state and other organisational issues.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak and state general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh attended the meeting in Delhi on Sunday. The discussion were primarily focused on upcoming by-elections.

The vacant seats are-

  1. Phulpur
  2. Khair
  3. Ghaziabad
  4. Majhwan
  5. Mirapur
  6. Milkypur
  7. Karhal
  8. Katehari
  9. Kundarki
  10. Sisamau
BJP central leadership to decide on giving seats to RLD, Nishad Party

According to sources, BJP brainstormed on all 10 seats for UP bypolls. BJP central leadership will decide on giving seats to RLD and Nishad Party. One seat can be given to the RLD (Mirapur) and one seat to the Nishad Party (Majhwa).

In the coming days, BJP central leadership will talk to the leadership of RLD and Nishad Party and take a decision on the alliance. BJP asked all booth presidents to verify and bring as many people as possible to the booth to vote in favour of the BJP.

State BJP told the Center that migrant workers have been deployed on all seats, and meetings have been held with all departments along with in-charge.

Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP's win a result of double-engine government, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP by-election 2022: BJP, SP-RLD alliance gear up for polling in Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli

UP assembly by-polls: SP announces candidates for three seats

UP Assembly bypolls: SP announces in-charges, including Shivpal Yadav, for 6 seats | Full list

Relevance of UP bypolls 

The bypolls are crucial for BJP as well as the opposition parties. The BJP would be keen to regain its winning momentum in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party has already declared candidates on six of the ten seats and has said it would contest the bypolls with the Congress. 

Sources said the setback suffered by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls could also figure in the discussions. BJP could win only 33 seats compared to 62 it won in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, won 37 seats in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. Congress, which fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Samajwadi Party as part of INDIA bloc, won six seats in the state.

(With inputs from Avinash Tiwari)

