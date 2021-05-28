UP: Man dies after falling off roof during police raid, family says otherwise

Image Source : PTI Akil took his last breath on Thursday in a hospital in Delhi, after having fallen from a terrace three days back. Reports suggest that he made the slip amid a police raid in Bulandshar's Khurja district.

A person died of injuries sustained after he fell from the roof of his home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar. The deceased, identified as Akil (32), passed away at a hospital in Delhi where he was referred from Aligarh.

Reports say that police had gone to nab him. However, Akhil accidentally slipped from the roof as he tried to escape. He was admitted to a hospital in the city but referred to Aligarh for specialised treatment. From Aligarh, he was referred to Delhi. The incident took place in Khurja of Bulandshahr district.

Akil's family, however, said otherwise. According to the family member, police pushed Akil from the room, leading to his death.

His family members protested against the police on Thursday and blocked Mundakhera Street. They demanded action against the cops responsible for his death. The protest was ended after an intervention by the SDM. The SDM assured that appropriate action will be taken against those behind the death.

