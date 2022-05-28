UP BJP may announce party chief today. Know who is ahead in the race | Decoded

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP will name its next UP chief shortly.

In UP, the discussion has intensified over the announcement of the new state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If sources are to be believed, UP's next BJP state president might be from OBC or the Brahmin community. Ever since Dr. Dinesh Sharma left his position as the leader in the Legislative Council, his name is being speculated about. Apart from him, there were rumors about Shrikant Sharma and two other MPs. Sources said that the meeting of the executive committee was held on Friday. So, a name might be announced on Saturday.

At the same time, the possibility of someone from West UP becoming the president is also very high. At present, many names are being discussed. It is reported that BJP is presenting the names of Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary, Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan, Union Minister of State BL Verma, Brahmin Samaj MP Harish Dwivedi, Satish Gautam, Mahesh Sharma, Shrikant Sharma, and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma.

