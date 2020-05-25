Image Source : AP UP: Basti district reports 16 new coronavirus cases

Sixteen people, who returned from Maharashtra in the last one week, have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, taking the number of cases to 141, officials said on Monday.

All the 16 patients were under quarantine and their test reports came on Sunday night, District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said.

Twenty-eight of the total 141 patients have recovered and two died due to the disease.

Last week, 50 migrant labourers who had returned from Maharashtra had tested positive for the disease.

