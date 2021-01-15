Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP Assembly polls 2020: BSP won't ally with any political party, announces Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday announced that her party won’t ally with any political party in Uttar Pradesh for the 2022 Assembly elections. She said the BSP will contest the elections in all constituencies on its own.

“The BSP will not forge any alliance with any political party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party will contest the elections in all Assembly constituencies on its own,” she told reporters in Lucknow.

She also said that if the BSP forms government in Uttar Pradesh, "it will provide COVID-19 vaccine to everyone free of cost”.

The four-time UP chief minister is celebrating her 65th birthday today. Her birthday is observed as 'Jankalyankari Day' by the BSP.

BSP will not forge any alliance with any political party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party will contest the elections in all Assembly constituencies on its own: BSP chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/ZvAMgCIKmN — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BSP had partnered with the Samajwadi Party. The alliance, however, failed to perform. Mayawati emerged as the beneficiary of the alliance as her party won 10 seats, up from zero in 2014. The SP’s tally remained at 5.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in 2022. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party had allied with the Congress. The alliance did not work and the BJP stormed to power with a brute majority. Mayawati had contested on all 403 seats but could win just 19. The SP-Congress alliance won 54 seats.

