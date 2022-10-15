UP: Four injured as building roof collapses in Aligarh; rescue ops underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP: 4 injured after building roof collapses in Aligarh

UP: At least four people were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Aligarh. According to the details, the incident was reported in the wee hours of Saturday.

There were no reports of any casualties in the case.

A team of rescue workers reached the spot as soon as the information about the roof collapse was received.

Those injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said that a team of doctors and fire teams reached the spot.

"There was a godown inside the weak building. No family resided here, as per the information, four people went inside to carry some goods out when the incident occurred. All the injured ones are hospitalized and stable now," DM Indra Vikram Singh said.

The official informed us that more teams would be deployed on the spot if there is a need.

"The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to ascertain if anyone is still inside the building. Four bulldozers, Six ambulances, a doctors' team, and police and fire teams are present on the spot. More can be deployed as per need. No deaths have been reported yet," he informed.

