Forensic reports show Hathras victim was not raped, matter twisted to stir caste-based tension: UP ADG 

UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Thursday said the FSL report reveal that the 19-year-old Hathras gangrape-murder victim, was not raped. According to news agency ANI, the UP ADG said, “No semen has been found in the forensic report. The FSL report has already clarified that there was no rape on the victim.”

“It clearly shows how a conspiracy was hatched to create caste tension on completely wrong information. Action will be taken those who tried to spread misinformation to create caste tension,” said the officer.

#WATCH Postmortem report says victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some ppl twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified & legal action will be taken: ADG Prshant Kumar on Hathras case pic.twitter.com/qMOUct7t92 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

The woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14, and she breathed her last on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Her body was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Earlier in the day, the postmortem report of the Dalit woman has revealed chilling details of the treatment meted out to her. The girl suffered a fracture in her neck as a result of repeated strangulation.

The report has mentioned injury to her cervical spine (neck) produced by "indirect blunt trauma, ans its resultant sequelae." It further said that the ligature mark over the neck is consistent with attempted strangulation but did not contribute to death in the case. Signed by three doctors, the report said fracture of C6 cervical vertebra was present with extravasations of blood along the fracture line. The postmortem was conducted by doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in the presence of police personnel.

Meanwhile, another Dalit girl's rape case has come to light. A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Both the accused in the Balrampur incident have been arrested, police said. The victim's mother claimed that the rapists broke the legs and back of her daughter, a charge denied by the police.

