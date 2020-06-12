Friday, June 12, 2020
     
UP 69,000 basic teachers appointment: High Court stays single-bench order of June 3

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has stayed its single-bench order of June 3 on the appointment of 69,000 basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The High Court today made it clear that Uttar Pardesh government is at liberty to continue the selection process of basic teachers keeping in mind the Supreme Court order of June 9.

Lucknow Updated on: June 12, 2020 13:05 IST
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has stayed its single-bench order of June 3 on the appointment of 69,000 basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The High Court today made it clear that Uttar Pardesh government is at liberty to continue the selection process of basic teachers keeping in mind the Supreme Court order of June 9. The Yogi Adityanath-led government had challenged Allahabad High Court single-bench order staying the appointment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. 

Developing story...

