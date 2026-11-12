OPINION | UP: 3.38 crore voters missing: Another negligence of Election Commission

New Delhi:

Another negligence on the part of the Election Commission has come to light in Uttar Pradesh. Names of nearly 3.38 crore voters are missing from the electoral rolls prepared for the state assembly election. Surprisingly, these voters had cast their votes in the panchayat and urban body elections in UP. Their names are now missing from the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission has now decided to match the names of all voters in the three electoral rolls to detect mistakes.

There were 16.9 crore voters in the UP panchayat and urban body elections, but the electoral rolls prepared for assembly elections show names of only 13.52 crore voters.

UP's chief electoral officer has said work will begin on a war footing to correct the electoral rolls.

It may be recalled, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a party meeting, had said that names of 1.27 lakh voters are missing from electoral rolls. Among them are 55 lakh voters who are availing social welfare benefits, including the Ujjwala scheme.

The Election Commission has found that more voters in rural panchayats have their names missing compared to those living in urban areas.

The draft electoral rolls will be finalised by January 4, and names of voters left out will be included through a special drive.

How did the names of 3.38 crore voters go missing? The state chief electoral officer says their names could not be 'matched'.

This is not a matter to be politicised. It is not an issue of "your vote and our vote". Because nobody knows which party these 3.38 crore voters would have preferred. All those BLOs and BLAs responsible for including or deleting names in electoral rolls must be taken to task first.

It is the responsibility of the EC to ensure that the name of every eligible voter is included in the rolls. Disallowing a single eligible voter from his or her voting right amounts to injustice. The Election Commission should not get involved in mere technicalities, accept its mistakes, make proper amends and must ensure that the name of each eligible voter is included.

Do not fall prey to cyber thugs

Ahmedabad cyber police has cautioned people not to fall prey to scamsters offering Prime Minister Diwali Bonus Scheme of Rs 8,000 each through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

These messages are being circulated in various Indian languages, asking people to apply by clicking links to a website. They are then asked to share their bank details through an .apk file. Scamsters make their kill by skimming away the savings of people from their bank accounts.

Much efforts have been made to create awareness among people about cyber frauds, but these appear to be inadequate. People still fall prey to such scamsters, who are always devising new methods to fool people.

There is the National Forensic Science University in Gujarat, where experts specialise in detecting such cyber frauds. They offer advice on cyber security and digital forensic science.

This university has played a big role in detecting online banking frauds and exposing fake websites. Experts from this university work with investigative agencies, and they also train CBI and police officials.

Merely detecting crimes or catching criminals is not sufficient. Stress must be given on prevention so that common people do not fall prey to digital scamsters.

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