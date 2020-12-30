Image Source : PTI UP: 26-year-old Dalit man hangs self after being beaten up for plucking leaves from tree

A 26-year-old Dalit man allegedly hanged himself in a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, with his family members claiming he was upset over being beaten up by some people for plucking leaves from a mango tree.

Dharampal Diwakar died by suicide at his house in Aasta village under the Malwan police station limits on Tuesday, Station House Officer Sher Singh Rajput said on Wednesday.

The family members of the victim have alleged that he was beaten up by some people over plucking leaves from a mango tree while he was out grazing his goats in the village, the SHO said.

After returning home, Diwakar locked himself up in a room and allegedly killed himself, Rajput said.

An FIR was lodged against three people for abetment of suicide based on a complaint from the family of the deceased, he added

