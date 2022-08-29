Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/ TWITTER UP: 10-year-old boy carries little brother's body in Baghpat after getting denied ambulance | Watch

UP news: In a video going viral on social media, a 10-year-old boy can be seen carrying his little brother in his arms from the post-mortem house in the hospital. The video sparked an outrage amongst the public, as the boy was denied an ambulance. The boy, Sagar Kumar, can be seen walking with the body of his 2-year-old brother, followed closely by his father.

According to police, the two-year-old child, Kala Kumar, was crushed to death on Friday after his stepmother Sita allegedly threw him under a car near a bank in Baghpat, on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway, because he was crying incessantly.

Circle officer of Baghpat, Devendra Kumar Sharma, said, "Locals informed us, after which a case was registered against the woman under relevant sections of the IPC and she was arrested. The body of the boy was sent to the post-mortem house at the hospital." The body was handed over to his father, Praveen Kumar, who is a daily wage labourer in Shamli district, after the autopsy.

Praveen was accompanied by his relative Rampal and his son Sagar. Rampal alleged that Praveen repeatedly requested a health official to provide a vehicle to carry the body. "However, they did not pay any heed to his request," he said.

