UP: 10 workers hospitalised after gas leak at paper mill

Ten workers fell ill due to gas leak at a paper mill here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, SHO of New Mandi police station Sanjiv Kumar said.

The workers were rushed to a nearby hospital after they complained of irritation in eyes and breathlessness, police added.

