Over 15.77 crore balance, unutilised vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Over 15.77 cr balance, unutilised vaccine doses still available with states: Centre.

More than 116.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Over 15.77 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the health ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Meanwhile, India recorded 10,853 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 526 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 12,432 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.24 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,37,49,900.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,44,845 (lowest in 260 days), the health ministry data showed.

Latest India News