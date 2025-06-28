Unruly passenger detained after mid-air altercation on Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi Air India's cabin crew promptly intervened to defuse the situation by relocating the aggrieved passenger to a business-class seat for the rest of the journey. Upon arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, airline’s security team—already alerted by the pilot—was ready on the ground.

New Delhi:

An Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi witnessed a mid-air incident involving unruly passenger behaviour, prompting swift action by cabin crew and airport authorities. The incident occurred aboard flight AI454 on June 28, as the aircraft was preparing for landing.

Verbal altercation reported in the aisle

According to an official statement from Air India, a cabin crew member noticed a verbal altercation between two passengers while the aircraft was descending. One of the passengers claimed the other was being abusive, prompting immediate crew intervention.

Crew de-escalates tension, relocates affected passenger

To defuse the situation, the cabin crew relocated the complainant to a business-class seat for the remainder of the flight. The incident was promptly reported to the pilot-in-command, who alerted the airline’s ground security team in Delhi.

Security action at Delhi Airport

Upon landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the disruptive passenger was detained by airport security, who had been informed in advance by the pilot. The airline confirmed that the individual was handed over for further investigation.

Air India reaffirms zero-tolerance policy

An Air India spokesperson reiterated the airline’s zero-tolerance policy toward disruptive behaviour. “We prioritise the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew,” the spokesperson said, adding that full cooperation will be extended to the authorities managing the case.

DGCA norms require internal review

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations, the airline is required to constitute an internal committee to probe the incident. Based on the findings, the passenger could potentially be placed on India’s no-fly list if deemed necessary.

Meanwhile, a Chennai-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Mumbai on Saturday (June 28) due to a burning smell in the cabin. Air India said in a statement that the aircraft, however, landed safely.

"Air India flight AI 639, operating from Mumbai to Chennai, on Friday, June 27, made a precautionary air return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin," the airline said in a statement.

The flight landed "safely" back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated, Air India said without giving specific details. The airline further said its ground teams in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.