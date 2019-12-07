Image Source : FILE Unnao rape victim's death extremely saddening, case will be fast tracked: Adityanath

Expressing grife over the death of the Unnao rape victim, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that the case will be taken to a fast track court. Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family and said, "All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given."

The rape victim, airlifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, died on Friday night. The victim suffered a cardiac arrest at 11.10 pm but she succumbed at 11.40 pm.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday provided a "green corridor" for the hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital. However, doctors at the Safdarjung hospital had hinted at "minimal" chances of her survival.

All the five men involved in Thursday morning's attack were arrested within hours and the victim airlifted in the evening from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow to Delhi.

With 86 rape cases having been reported in Unnao from January to November this year, this district qualified to be known as the "rape capital" of Uttar Pradesh. Unnao, with a population of about 31 lakhs, is located about 63 km from Lucknow and around 25 km from Kanpur.

According to reports, 185 cases of sexual harassment of women have also been reported from this district during the same period. Some of the prominent cases, apart from that of Kuldeep Sengar and the Thursday's incident in which the rape victim was set ablaze, are the rape of a woman in Purwa for which the FIR was lodged on November 1 this year.

