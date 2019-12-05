Image Source : FILE Unnao rape survivor to be taken to Delhi for treatment (Representational image)

The Unnao rape survivor, who was set ablaze on Thursday morning by those who had raped her, is being airlifted to Delhi for advanced treatment. The state government is making arrangements for an air ambulance to take the victim, who has suffered around 90 per cent burn injuries, to the national capital.

A green corridor will be created from the Civil Hospital to the airport and the air ambulance is expected to take off around 6.30.p.m Meanwhile an eye witness in Unnao has told a news channel that the victim ran for almost one kilometre, crying for help, after she was set ablaze.

"When I went near her, she took my phone and called the emergency police number," said Ravindra Prakash who saw the rape victim after she was set on fire.

"She was crying for help. When I asked her about her identity, she told me her name. I was still afraid because she was badly burnt and I thought she was a witch. I even picked up a stick. A short while later, the police arrived and she was taken to the hospital.

